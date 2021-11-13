NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Senators, Rangers, Lightning, Golden Knights and Capitals

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton is traveling with the team on their road trip. He’s been out since October 25th with a lower-body injury.

Hutton was on the ice yesterday for part of their team skate and remained on ice when the practice was done.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk returned to the lineup last night.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco returned to the lineup last night.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Antti Raanta had a concussion but is feeling better and skated yesterday.

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes forward Martin Necas missed last night’s game with an illness.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (wrist) was on the ice for the Blackhawks morning skate.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz hasn’t skated the past couple of days on doctors recommendation but has been working off-ice according to coach Jared Bednar. He has a sprained ankle. There is no timeline updates.

Darren Dreger: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom may have broken his hand. He’ll be further evaluated to determine the extent and a timeline.

Bruce Garrioch: It’s sounding like Brannstrom’s hand is broken and he’ll be out for at least two months. Not known if surgery will be required or not.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers defenseman Filip Chytil didn’t practice yesterday and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian is getting close to returning to the lineup and could return as early as today.

Bryan Burns: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Boris Katchouk is ready to return to the lineup.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that Jack Eichel thinks he’ll be out for three months and McCrimmon is thinking between three and five months.

Vegas Golden Knights: Statement on Jack Eichel’s surgery.

“Jack Eichel underwent disk replacement surgery today that his doctor described as successful and without complications. He is expected to make a full recovery. We will provide additional updates on the anticipated timing of his return to the ice when appropriate.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said that goaltender Vitek Vanecek had a good day and “all things are good.”