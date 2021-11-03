NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Canadiens, Devils, Kraken, Leafs and the Golden Knights

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny updated their injury situation.

Defenseman Kyle Capobianco skated yesterday and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Forward Ryan Dzingel is a week or two away with his upper-body injury.

Forward Nick Schmaltz is three to four weeks away with his upper-body injury.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres Victor Olofsson is out with a soft-tissue injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said that forward Tyler Johnson won’t play tonight because of neck soreness.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks coach Colliton said that Wyatt Kalynuk is out tonight but is getting closer. Defenseman Caleb Jones is also out.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Mikko Rantanen and defenseman Cale Makar tonight. Forward Andre Burakovsky is doubtful for tonight.

Makar is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Peter Baugh: The Avs put Makar on the IR. During their game against Minnesota, he tweaked something in a hit according to coach Jared Bednar.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin took a Brett Kulak shot off the ear.

Montreal Canadiens : Drouin left the game and went to the hospital for further evaluations.

Renaud Lavoie: Coach Dominique Ducharme said Drouin was doing okay but how he feels this morning will be the question.

: Coach Dominique Ducharme said Drouin was doing okay but how he feels this morning will be the question. Eric Engels : Ducharme said preliminary exams were encouraging.

: Ducharme said preliminary exams were encouraging. Arpon Basu: Canadiens forward Josh Anderson said after the game that Drouin was already back from the hospital and he seemed fine.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that they don’t know how long forward Miles Wood would be out for but added “out for an extended period of time”.

Wood will be out for longer than Jack Hughes.

Seattle Kraken PR: Goaltender Chris Driedger has been activated off the IR.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott blocked a shot in the first period last night and x-rays were negative.

Luke Fox: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson will be out for four to six weeks with a broken foot according to coach Pete DeBoer.