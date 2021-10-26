NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Kings, Devils, Senators, Flyers

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton left last night’s game with lower-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes defenseman Conor Timmins left last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Coyotes forward Ryan Dzingel left last night’s games with an upper-body injury.

Paul Hamilton: The Buffalo Sabres hope to have forward Cody Eakin (upper-body) back in the lineup on Thursday.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Mike Hardman (concussion protocol) was on the ice for practice yesterday.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews has been cleared for contact.

Forward Valeri Nichushkin and goaltender Pavel Francouz are week-to-week still but they are progressing well.

Forward Tyson Jost was given a maintenance day yesterday and should be good for tonight.

Peter Baugh: Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz was back on the ice yesterday.

Mike Chambers for the Denver Post: Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard is listed as day-to-day with a possible head or shoulder injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said goaltender Mike Smith was on the ice before practice yesterday and will be re-evaluated today. Tippett added that Smith is doubtful for Wednesday but is a possibility for Saturday.

John Hoven: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Walker left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood and Jonathan Bernier skated yesterday and are getting close to being able to return to practice.

Ruff didn’t have an update on forward Miles Wood. That that he is still going through the recovery process and that it’s been “a painstaking process.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant expects forward Kaapo Kakko to be able to return to the lineup on Friday.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray could travel with the team and possibly play early next week.

TSN 1200: Senators coach D.J. Smith on Murray: “Matt Murray isn’t as bad as we thought it might be. He is going to come on the road trip and may be back sooner than expected.”

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis remains day-to-day. He practiced with the team yesterday and will travel with them according to coach Alain Vigneault: “He’ll come with us to Edmonton and skate tomorrow and I’ll have a decision for you for Wednesday.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Bryan Rust is still out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Coach Mike Sullivan on Rust: “He’s just in the process of going through the rehab. The fact that he’s on the ice is encouraging. He will continue to go through the process. His status hasn’t changed.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins Sidney Crosby (wrist) skated before practice and took part in the main practice.

Dave Molinari: Penguins Evgeni Malkin was on the ice and moving around pretty good yesterday. His timetable is still at least December.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Nikolai Knyzhov had surgery last week and there is no timeline for when he’s to return. He could be out for up to three months.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights moved forward Max Pacioretty from the IR to the LTIR. The move adds $7 million to their LTI salary relief pool.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd didn’t travel with the team and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.