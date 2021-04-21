NHL Injury Updates: Coyotes, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Predators, Devils, Maple Leafs, Jets and More…

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland left practice yesterday.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that Garland had tweaked something.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz and defenseman Miro Heiskanen missed last night’s game with lower-body injuries.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that he spoke with Jujhar Khaira in the morning and he said he felt good. He won’t be in the lineup tonight and there is no timeline on when he’ll return.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will be out for at least a week as he’s in concussion protocol according to coach Dominique Ducharme.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile on their injured players: “getting closer, but not quite ready…” Filip Forsberg might be able to return sometime next week.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin drills New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba, who needed help getting off the ice.

Matt Martin crushes Jacob Trouba, leaving him spaghetti legged pic.twitter.com/mQjWTdbe6m — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) April 20, 2021

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick said that he’ll be able to play in their back-to-backs later this week.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Evgeni Malkin were on the ice yesterday morning in no-contact jerseys.

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Scott Sabourin on the LTIR retroactive to April 13th.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs defenseman Zach Bogosian left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Luke Fox: Sheldon Keefe didn’t have much of an update on Bogosian but added “looks like he’s definitely going to miss some time.”

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Jason Bell: Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler took part in a full practice yesterday. He’s recovering from a concussion. They have one more practice before facing the Maple Leafs on Thursday.