NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Avalanche, Panthers, Wild, Predators, Penguins and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Rickard Rakell left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Rakell was hurt in an accidental collision with Kyle Clifford.

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Bowen Byram is out day-to-day but could be out week-to-week after being hit in the head by Keegan Kolesar on Thursday.

George Richards: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad falls awkwardly, in serious pain, grabbing his left knee. He was stretched off.

George Richards: Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that they would know more on Ekblad today and that he thinks he’ll be out for a considerable amount of time.

THIS DOES NOT LOOK GOOD #FlaPanthers Aaron Ekblad is being stretchered off the ice.

Jameson Olive: The Panthers were also without Aleksander Barkov again last night.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Kyle Rau (upper-body) isn’t traveling with the team. Forward Marcus Foligno (lower-body) is improving but coach Dean Evason isn’t sure when he’ll start skating.

Nashville Predators: Goaltender Juuse Saros missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Alex Daugherty: Predators forward Filip Forsberg missed his second consecutive game.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Jason Zucker taking part in full practice: “That suggests he’s a whole lot closer to returning to the lineup. When he does, he’s a guy that can help us in so many different capacities. Zuck’s an important part of this team.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Zucker has missed the past 18 games with a lower-body injury.

: Zucker has missed the past 18 games with a lower-body injury. Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Zucker could return five weeks after the leg injury, much sooner than expected.

“It’s definitely a lot quicker than I expected,” Zucker said via video conference Sunday. “Given the timeline, it was something that’s definitely a lot faster than I thought.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller remains out with a lower-body injury.