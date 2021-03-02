NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Avs, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers, Blues, Maple Leafs and Golden

NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He had missed three games with a lower-body injury before returning on Saturday.

Defenseman Josh Manson has been skating but remains out with an oblique injury.

Lauren Jbara: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Avs defenseman Cale Makar (upper-body) returned to Denver for more treatment. He had already been ruled out for the remainder of their trip.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov practiced with the team yesterday.

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have activated forward Noel Acciari off the IR and added him to their active roster.

Forward Anthony Duclair and defenseman Noah Juulsen have been put on the IR.

NHL.com: Duclair will be out for at least a week with a lower-body injury.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Josh Anderson is doubtful against the Senators.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Have been told that New York Rangers defenseman Anthony Bitetto has been scratched recently as he is injured.

Dan Rosen: Rangers forward Filip Chytil has been out with an upper-body injury but could return tonight.

“He’ll be a game-time decision, but we’re excited,” coach David Quinn said. “There’s a good chance he’ll be able to play tomorrow.”

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny skated yesterday and met the team in Pittsburgh. He will be a game-time decision tonight.

Lou Korac: The St. Louis Blues have five layers on the LTIR that total $21.475 million – Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Steen, Tyler Bozak, Carl Gunnarsson and Ivan Barbashev.

They also have $1.594 million on the IR with Robert Thomas and Jacob de La Rose.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Auston Matthews‘ injury is not related to his nagging wrist injury, that it’s “a different situation.”

Goaltender Jack Campbell re-aggravated leg injury and it was not related to the Tyler Ennis collision.

Both Matthews and Campbell are listed as day-to-day.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on goaltender Robin Lehner: “I think it’s one of those injuries that when you get it, you hope it’s a week but it’s all based on symptoms & becoming symptom free. There is no timeline on those types of injuries.”

Granger – just speculating but it kind of sounds like it could be concussion-related.

DeBoer continued: “You’re hopeful when the injury happens that it’s a quick recovery, but you’re prepared that if symptoms persist that it might be a little longer. I can just tell you that it’s heading in a positive direction & hopefully we’ll see (Lehner) soon.”