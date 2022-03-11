NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Avs, Stars, Panthers, Kings, Leafs, Golden Knights and More

John Hoven: The Anaheim Ducks put forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg on the IR.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis left last night’s game.

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks activate Reese Johnson from the IR and assign him to the AHL. He’s been out for three months with a broken clavicle.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard is out with a lower-body injury and it may be more than a day-to-day thing.

CBJ Publis Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars: Defenseman Miro Heiskanen is out indefinitely with mononucleosis. He’s been placed on the IR retroactive to March 2nd.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Robby Fabbri left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Anton Lundell is day-to-day and that there was no structural damage. They hope he can return at some point during the upcoming road trip.

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings put forward Viktor Arvidsson on the IR retroactive to March 6th.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz thinks there is a better chance of defenseman Zdeno Chara playing tonight than forward Mathew Barzal. Both missed their sixth consecutive game last night.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders Barzal was on the ice for their optional skate yesterday.

Ottawa Senators: Coach DJ Smith on forward Drake Bathreson: “Drake is still at least a little bit away. He’s not ready but it was just good to have him back with the guys.”

Bruce Garrioch: There is no update on Senators goaltender Matt Murray. He isn’t skating yet and not expected to be back anytime soon.

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Scott Laughton left last night’s game with a head injury.

Pens Insider Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins Mike Matheson practiced in a regular jersey. He’s missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is in concussion protocol and didn’t skate.

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will be out for at least two weeks with a rib injury.

: Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said that Campbell told him that he was “dealing with something for a while now.” David Alter: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Campbell had tweaked something a while ago and then during their game against the Seattle Kraken, re-aggravated it. He didn’t feel better the next day and tests then showed an issue.

David Alter: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was out on the ice before practice started.

Chris Johnston: There have been some encouraging signs with Muzzin’s concussion recovery. They are hopeful that he’ll be able to return to the lineup in the next month heading into the playoffs.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner returned to Vegas to get “some tests” done on a lower-body issue.