NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Blackhawks, Devils, Islanders, Senators, Maple Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Eric Stephens: It’s believed Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique could have a dislocated pinky finger. He may not be out for along as it’s not broken.

He’s considered day-to-day and won’t be put on the IR.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson practiced yesterday but isn’t ready to go yet.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist was put on the IR with an upper-body injury retroactive to November 18th.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock was moved to the LTIR.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that defenseman Josh Brown will be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf practiced yesterday after leaving early their previous game.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Kampf will be a game-time decision tonight.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Conor Sheary (upper-body) and Lars Eller (was in California quarantining) skated in no-contact jerseys before practice.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny is expected to play in at least one of their upcoming games. They will see how he feels this morning.