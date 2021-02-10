NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Blackhawks, Stars, Oilers, Senators, Flyers, Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Captain Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup last night.

Danny Webster: Getzlaf had missed the Ducks past two games with a lower-body injury.

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson missed last night. He drove to Vegas yesterday after being treated for a facial laceration. He’ll be ready to be in the lineup on Thursday.

Alyson Lozoff: Gibson suffered the laceration in a collision with a teammate at practice on Monday.

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago: Forward Kirby Dach is back skating but has a long way to go to return. He had wrist surgery back on December 28th and recovery was four to five months.

Defenseman Brent Seabrook has been able to do some skating but isn’t close to returning. He’s been out all season with a back injury.

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on Jonathan Toews‘ health.

“His status is the same as it was the last time we spoke of it, but nothing has changed as far as all these crazy things you’re hearing or speculating,” Bowman said. “That’s not the case. But I think the important thing that we’ve tried to communicate to Jonathan is that just take your time, take care of yourself, when you’re ready, you’re ready. We’d love to welcome him back whenever that is, but until that happens we’re just going to let him … he’s on his own timeline.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera is getting close but is not ready yet. Forward Alexander Radulov remains out.

NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

NHL.com: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom will be out seven to 10 days with an undisclosed injury.

“He played through it for the game (3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday) and did a good job battling for us but after sleeping and getting up this morning, wasn’t nearly as good,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “We’ll be cautious with him as we are with a lot of these younger guys.”

Brannstrom is shaken up after this hit. #Sens pic.twitter.com/rOE8TmZEC2 — Alex Metzger (@nhlsensandstuff) February 9, 2021

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers prospect Tyson Foerster fractured his shin during an AHL game and is out three to four weeks.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson took part in the Leafs full practice yesterday.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was back on the ice yesterday for their morning skate.

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov was back at practice on Monday. He’d been out after testing positive and experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, saying “it was extremely difficult.”

“There were a few days that were challenging for me,” Samsonov said through an interpreter. “Had trouble breathing for a little bit there, and walking a bit. Couple days where I felt pretty sick, but I’m starting to feel better and I’m at the point now where I feel comfortable.”