NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Flames, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Blues, Lightning and more

Elliott Teaford of the OC Register: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson could return tonight after missing the past 12 games with a broken finger.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk practiced in a regular jersey and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen practiced in a non-contact jersey,

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that forward Johnny Gaudreau‘s knee is fine. He collided with Capitals Tom Wilson but it was more clipping skates and not knees.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen and defenseman Brendan Smith practiced with the main group yesterday.

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Tony DeAngelo skated on his own yesterday for the first time since being injured. He is “still a ways away” from returning to the lineup.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews and defenseman Calvin de Haan were given maintenance days yesterday.

CBJ Publis Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Eric Robinson off the IR.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have activated forward Zack Kassian off the LTIR and put forward Kyle Turris on the LTIR.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have put defenseman Mikey Anderson on the IR retroactive to March 7th.

Jim Fox: Kings coach Todd McLellan said that forwards Brendan Lemieux and Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Mikey Anderson are all week-to-week.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Jake Evans and Paul Byron returned to the lineup last night.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier (lower-body) is questionable for tonight.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Jonathan Dahlen look to be ready to return tonight. Defenseman Jacob Middleton is a possibility for tonight but will see how he feels today.

Corey Masisak: Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna could be good to go tonight.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that forward Pavel Buchnevich took a high hit and is in concussion protocol. Berube said he wasn’t doing very well yesterday and may not play tonight.

Frank Seravalli: Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich had surgery on this left wrist. Perunovich will be evaluated in eight weeks.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Berube said that defenseman Marco Scandella is ready to return to the lineup.

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning have activated defenseman Zach Bogosian off the LTIR.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have placed defenseman Nathan Beaulieu on the LTIR and recalled defenseman Ville Heinola.