NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Oilers, Canadiens, Devils, Senators, Lightning, Golden Knights and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Sonny Milano left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins: Forward Nick Foligno was on the ice by himself yesterday, He’s progressing.

Colorado Avalanche: Defenseman Ryan Murray left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell isn’t expected to be ready for tonight’s game.

Coach Dave Tippett said that they are hopeful that forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins resume skating next week.

Montreal Canadiens: Goaltender Jake Allen is back in Montreal getting evaluated. He’ll be out at least a week.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on AJ Greer after taking a check to the head last night: “He’s doing ok. Not great. He’s going to miss what I would call serious time.”

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators injury update:

Angus Crookshank – Knee

Colin White – Shoulder

Shane Pinto – Shoulder

Nikita Zaitsev – Heel

Scott Sabourin – Dislocated Finger

Connor Brown – Broken Jaw

Tim Stützle – Covid

: Brown will be out week-to-week with a broken jaw. Senators coach D.J. Smith: “Took a puck in warmup, didn’t end up being that bad and ends up looking like a broken jaw, cracked jaw at this point, so that’s a huge loss for us,” Sabourin will be out week-to-week.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh practiced again yesterday and is hopeful for tonight.

Ben Gotz: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said the William Carrier skated before practice and is day-to-day.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has an upper-body injury that has been nagging him. He is hopeful that he can play against the Islanders,