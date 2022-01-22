NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Canes, Blackhawks, Wild, Oilers, Wild, Jets and More

Anaheim Ducks: Josh Mahura has been activated from the IR and Sonny Milano was placed on the IR.

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forwards Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres Jack Quinn had an MRI yesterday on a lower-body injury and will be out for a bit. There is no timeline yet.

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Reese Johnson (fractured right clavicle) is expected to be able to start skating next week.

Coach Derek King said that forward Tyler Johnson (neck) might be able to start taking “a little” contact next week during practice.

Dallas Stars: Forward Michael Raffl left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Florida Panthers: Forward Sam Bennett missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers put Mike Smith on the IR and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the LTIR.

Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is expected to return today. Goaltender Cam Talbot could return as well.

“We’ll see how he comes through today, and there’s a possibility of him backing up and/or playing tomorrow,” coach Dean Evason said. “But we’ll evaluate here after tonight.”

Philadelphia Flyers: The Flyers have placed forwards Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee on the IR.

Farabee is expected to be out for four weeks with an upper-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen (upper-body) didn’t take part in their optional skate and coach Peter Laviolette didn’t have an update.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Dave Lowry on forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

“He is going to be out for a little longer than a couple of games, yes. He is going to be week-to-week.”

Ken Wiebe: Jets forward Blake Wheeler and defenseman Brenden Dillon will be game-time decisions today.