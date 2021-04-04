NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Bruins, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Predators, Penguins, Sharks, and Lightning

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said that goaltender John Gibson (upper-body) practiced yesterday and could be good to play today against the Coyotes.

Forward Ryan Getzlaf (upper-body) didn’t practice yesterday and they aren’t sure if he’ll be able to play today.

Joe Haggerty: The Boston Bruins have now listed defenseman Brandon Carlo as week-to-week. He had been day-to-day. Wouldn’t expect him to return anytime soon.

Fluto Shinzawa: Carlo’s injury is something new and is not related to his concussion.

Dallas Stars: Forward Roope Hintz and defenseman Joel Hanley missed last night’s game with lower-body injuries.

Florida Panthers: The Panthers have activated Patric Hornqvist from the IR.

Florida Panthers: Forwards Aleksander Barkov and Hornqvist returned to the lineup last night.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild forwards Marcus Foligno (lower-body) and Zach Parise (just off of the COVID list) are skating back in Minnesota according to Dean Evason.

Michael Russo: Wild forward Mats Zuccarello missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Preds PR: Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier will be out for three to five weeks with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Mark Borowiecki is week-to-week with an upper-body injury and has been put on the IR.

Seth Rorabaugh: The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is out with an undisclosed injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Jan Rutta‘s injury is more “week-to-week.”