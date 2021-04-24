NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Canes, Wings, Oilers, Devils, Pens, Blues, Lightning, Canucks, Caps and Jets

Elliott Teaford: The Anaheim Ducks announced that forward Jakob Silfverberg will be out for four to six months after having hip surgery. Silfverberg had a torn labrum in his right hip.

NHL: Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland is listed as week to week with a lower-body injury.

Fluto Shinzawa: Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron took a shot off his foot on Thursday night and wasn’t in the lineup last night.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek won’t be in the lineup today.

Detroit Red Wings: Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that Dylan Larkin will miss the remainder of the season. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri was on the ice yesterday in a no-contact jersey so unlikely to be ready today.

Forward Joe Veleno has been skating but it’s not known if he’s been cleared and ready to return the lineup.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that Joakim Nygard has a minor hand injury. It’s the same hand that he broke last year. They expect that Zack Kassian will be out a while.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Oilers coach Tippett Jujhar Khaira will be getting more test down. He won’t return to the lineup until doctors clear his ‘head’ injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Ty Smith won’t return to the lineup today. He’ll miss this third consecutive game.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower-body) and Frederick Gaudreau (lower-body) practiced in no-contact jerseys. Malkin has missed the past 19 games, with Gaudreau missing the past five.

Matt Vensel: Penguins forward Brandon Tanev skated with the taxi squad and not the main group.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on some of their injured players: “Freddy joined the group, obviously non-contact. Geno the same. Tans is skating with Ty on his own, so he’s making progress. To this point, the status hasn’t changed with anybody, it’s just continuing to go through the process here.”

Chris Pinkert of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube confirms that forward Robert Thomas will return to the lineup today.

Thomas suffered an upper-body injury on April 9th and was listed as week-to-week. He’s missed their past four games.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta has been skating the past two days and is hopeful that he’ll be able to return to the lineup before the playoffs start.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green said that they are hopeful that forward Tyler Motte will be able to return to the lineup today.

Thomas Drance: Canucks Jay Beagle practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Reilly Smith is improving but is not at a stage to rejoin the team. DeBoer doesn’t see it being a long-term issue.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin didn’t play in the final 2:49 of the third period and didn’t take any shift in overtime.

Sara Orlesky: The Winnipeg Jets didn’t give an update on forward Adam Lowry who left Thursday game early.