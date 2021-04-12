NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Bruins, Stars, Devils, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup last night.

Arizona Coyotes PR: Coyotes defenseman Jordan Gross left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Alex Kinkopf: Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said that defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson “might be ready in the next game or so.” Hjalmarsson is on the IR with an upper-body injury. He’s been out since March 22nd.

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that defensemen Charlie McAvoy is day-to-day, Matt Grzelcyk is day-to-day, and Brandon Carlo is week-to-week. Defenseman Kevan Miller is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday. He had a maintenance day yesterday.

Amalie Benjamin : Rask and McAvoy skated yesterday.

Fluto Shinzawa: Rask is expected to be on the ice again today.

Dallas Stars: Forward Jason Dickinson was activated from the IR.

Matthew DeFranks: Stars PR said that defenseman Andrej Sekera left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Neal McHale: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff didn’t have an update on forward Pavel Zacha after the game.

Neal McHale: Ruff: “He wasn’t able to finish the game. We’ll see where it’s at but usually it’s not promising.”

Seth Rorabaugh: The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Teddy Blueger from the IR.

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Frederik Andersen’s timeline to return to the team.

“I think the easiest way to describe it is, is there is just no timeline to the injury. It’s just really of Fred being comfortable with where he’s at, how he’s feeling.”

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves left in the third period last night with an injury.

David Schoen: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Keegan Kolesar left with a hip injury.

Henrik Lundqvist: “Last week’s checkup showed some inflammation around the heart that now requires a few months more of rest and steady recovery. While it’s not what I hoped for, I know this is all part of the process of getting back to 100%.”