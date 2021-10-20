NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Oilers, Panthers, Habs, Devils, Islanders, Pens, Kraken, Lightning and Canucks

Elliott Teaford of the OC Register: The Anaheim Ducks put forwards Max Jones (upper body) and Mason McTavish (lower body) on the IR.

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk (upper-body) and defenseman Kyle Capobianco (lower-body) have both started skating. Both players remain listed as week-to-week.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Devin Shore before last night’s game.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that defenseman Markus Nutivaara hasn’t started skating yet.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman returns to the Canadiens lineup. Forward Jake Evans is out with a minor injury.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that ‘hope is dwindling’ for goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood returning during their five-game homestand.

Defenseman Ty Smith should be able to play this weekend.

Corey Masisak: Devils coach Ruff said that Jack Hughes fell awkwardly and added “he’s had shoulder injuries in the past.”

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Anders Lee missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Matheson returns to the lineup after missing the first three games of the season with a lower-body injury.

Matt Vensel: Penguins Mark Friedman was injured in practice yesterday and missed last night’s game.

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Yanni Gourde was activated from the IR. Goaltender Chris Driedger was put on the IR and Joey Daccord was recalled.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have a timeline on when Nikita Kucherov might be able to return. He did say that it wouldn’t be as long as his 56-games last season.

Joe Smith: Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev said that Kucherov is doing fine and being positive. Sergachev adds: “He’s going to get some rest, get ready for the Olympics, for the playoffs. He’ll be fine.”

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have activated forward Brock Boeser from the IR.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks Boeser returned last night and defenseman Quinn Hughes wasn’t in the lineup.