NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Hurricanes, Avs, Panthers, Canadiens, Penguins, Lightning, Leafs and Capitals

Anaheim Ducks: Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Haydn Fleury is out with a non-COVID illness.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Jaccob Slavin left last night’s game for precautionary reasons. Brind’Amour: “There was definitely something he tweaked. A little bit alarming, for sure. … I’m hopeful it’s nothing too serious.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon missed last night’s game.

Florida Panthers: Coach Joel Quenneville said that forwards Patric Hornqvist and Carter Verhaeghe are expected to return on Monday.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault will miss their remaining regular-season games with a concussion.

The Canadiens expect goaltender Carey Price to start practicing next week.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on pulling Evgeni Malkin for precautionary reasons: “Geno thought he tweaked something on that collision. He got checked out afterward and felt fine. We don’t anticipate any issues moving forward. We held him out for precautionary reasons.”

Jacob Lynn of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta missed last night’s game and are listed as day-to-day. Hedman and Rutta have lower-body injuries and McDonagh has an upper-body injury.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen said that he hasn’t spoken with anyone as to what the next steps to returning are. He added: “ready for whatever happens…if I can get some game action, that would be great.”

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno (upper-body) skated before their optional skate yesterday.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (lower-body) and forwards Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) and Nicklas Backstrom (lower-body) missed last night’s game and are listed as day-to-day.