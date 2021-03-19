NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Red Wings, Rangers, Sens, Flyers, Penguins, Blues, Leafs and Caps

Anaheim Ducks; Coach Dallas Eakins said that goaltender John Gibson remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Eakins added “I’m not personally overly concerned about it,”

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Petr Mrazek did some skating yesterday.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said that forward Kirby Dach is closer to returning than they have thought from his wrist injury. They don’t have a timetable on when he’ll be returning yet.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Colliton on Dach: “I don’t think anyone expected him to be joining us on the road here. We can’t put a date on it yet, but definitely encouraged.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Blackhawks activated Dylan Strome from the IR.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar and Bowen Byram returned last night,

Forward J.T. Compher has been cleared to return but will be given another day to get his conditioning up.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets Alexandre Texier missed last night’s game with an illness. Emil Bemstrom was out with a lower-body injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Bobby Ryan is skating and is listed as day-to-day. He missed last night’s game but they are hopeful he can return on Saturday.

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is still not able to practice with the team and is not returning anytime soon.

Max Bultman: Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier was not able to put any weight on his right leg when leaving the ice.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin practiced with the team yesterday.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that goaltender Joey Daccord “will be out for a bit.”

Listed as day-to-day are forwards Colin White and Artem Anisimov and goaltender Matt Murray.

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg is skating.

Jordan Hall: The Philadelphia Flyers have put defenseman Robert Hagg on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann remains out,

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins activated defenseman John Marino from the IR. Forward Evgeni Malkin was placed on the IR retroactive to March 16th and forward Teddy Blueger retroactive to March 15th.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Colton Parayko has done some light skating the past couple of days. Berube said there is a good chance that Jaden Schwartz returns to the lineup today. Forward Robert Thomas could return by the end of their road trip.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Wayne Simmonds return is “imminent” but not sure if it’s tonight.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller (lower-body) said that he is close to returning but he won’t commit to being fully ready to play tonight. He will have a better idea after their morning skate today.