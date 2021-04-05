NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings and Lightning

Elliotte Teaford: Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Anaheim Ducks: Ducks goaltender John Gibson returns to the lineup.
Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn left yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.
Cory Lavalette: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that McGinn’s injury didn’t look good. Brind’Amour added: “That’s one guy, I can tell you, that if he comes out of the game, he’s hurt. … There’s nobody I’ve been around since I’ve been done playing who’s tougher than that kid.”
Michael Smith: Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek returned to the lineup last night.
CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Riley Nash left in the second period with an upper-body injury.
#CBJ Riley Nash collided with #FlaPanthers Noel Acciari here.
Went to the room.
🎥 @BallySportsFL
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) April 4, 2021
Mike Hieka: Dallas Stars Radek Faksa (upper body), Jason Dickinson (lower body) and Joel Hanley (lower body) missed last night’s game. Forward Roope Hintz returns to the lineup.
Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings Jeff Blashill said that forward Robby Fabbri is out day-to-day and they’ll know more about his injury on Tuesday.
Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that goaltender Curtis McElhinney “tweaked something night.”
Bryan Burns: Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak is still out with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Jan Rutta is in the week-to-week range according to coach Jon Cooper.