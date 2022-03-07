NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Sabres, Panthers, Kings, Senators, Wild, Sharks, Lightning, Leafs, Caps and Jets

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Isac Lundestrom left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Ryan Getzlaf (lower-body) and John Gibson (upper-body) missed last night’s game.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that forward Alex Tuch doesn’t have a head injury. He said Tuch is sore and early testing is “as positive as it can be.”

John Vogl: Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza returned to the lineup after being out since January 17th with an ankle injury.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg has been put in the IR.

Lisa Dillman: Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Minnesota Wild PR: The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Jordan Greenway on the IR and activated defenseman Matt Dumba from the IR.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer was placed on the IR. Also on the IR for the Sharks are Adin Hill, Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson, Jayson Megna, Kevin Labanc and Jonathan Dahlen.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks defenseman Radim Simek is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian is close to returning to the lineup, possibly on Tuesday in Winnipeg. When he returns, it will be the first time that they have their opening night roster on the ice.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase (upper-body) and Rasmus Sandin (illness) are not traveling with the team.

Mark Master: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they are hopeful that Kase will be able to skate today and be an option for Tuesday. Sandin had a fever on Saturday and might be able to skate today.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Joe Snively had surgery on the scaphoid bone on his left wrist and is out four to six weeks.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu will be out “longer than day to day.”