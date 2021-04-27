NHL Injury Updates: Flames, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Rangers, Oilers, Flyers, Sharks, Blues, Maple Leafs and Jets

Calgary Flames: GM Brad Treliving announced that defenseman Noah Hanifin will have shoulder surgery and his season is done.

Eric Francis : Flames coach Darryl Sutter on Hanifin’s timeline: “The team will take care of all of that. I’m the coach. I’m not a veterinarian or emergency room doctor.”

: Flames coach Darryl Sutter on Hanifin’s timeline: “The team will take care of all of that. I’m the coach. I’m not a veterinarian or emergency room doctor.” Pat Steinberg: Coach Sutter confirms that Hanifin first hurt his shoulder in Montreal but had been playing through it and re-aggravated it on Saturday.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen and goaltender Petr Mrazek were on the ice yesterday but may not be ready yet.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said that Ryan Carpenter has a concussion and is “likely to miss some time.”

Colliton said that defenseman Calvin de Haan is day-to-day but adds “not likely to play in the near future.”

Here’s the hit by Gudbranson that concussed Carpenter. Colliton: “It was obviously not a hit that we liked. Felt he got contact to the head and there was no penalty, so that’s frustrating. He’s likely to miss some time.” pic.twitter.com/yoFfOF4kXA — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) April 26, 2021

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is listed as week-to-week. He was hurt training and isn’t traveling with the team.

Adrian Dater: Avs forward Brandon Saad is out for the next two to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Jacob Trouba remains listed as day-to-day. He skated on his own yesterday.

Puck Pedia: The Oilers have placed forward Zack Kassian on the LTIR. The move adds his $3.2 million salary cap hit to the LTIR pool. This gave them the space to add Ryan McLeod.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray and Anton Forsberg are out with Murray looking like he’ll be “out a little bit longer.”

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Tanner Laczynski had surgery yesterday morning and will be out for four months. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip.

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: Flyers goaltender Carter Hart skated yesterday but didn’t practice. They are being cautious with his mild knee sprain.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that Matt Nieto had another setback. He had been on the ice skating a week ago but is now back in rehab.

Kevin Kurz: Sharks forwards Kevin Labanc and Ryan Donato missed last night’s game with injuries.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on defensemen Colton Parayko and Vince Dunn, who both missed last night’s game: “I don’t know how long they’re out for.”

Mike Zeisberger: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said there is no timeline on when goaltender Frederik Andersen could return.

Lance Hornby: Keefe: “Focus is to get (Andersen) ready for game action. Until then, Jack and Rittich are first.”

Scott Billick: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry is listed as day-to-day.

Elliotte Friedman: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be out for the remainder of the regular season after taking a hit from Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin.

Scott Billeck : Maurice is confident that Ehlers will be ready for the start of the playoffs.

: Maurice is confident that Ehlers will be ready for the start of the playoffs. Scott Billeck: Maurice couldn’t confirm that Ehlers collision with Muzzin was where the injury occurred.