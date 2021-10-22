NHL Injury Updates: Foligno, Toews, Klingberg, Hughes, Blackwood, Crosby and Many Others

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Forward Craig Smith should be ready for tonight’s game.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato: “Cody Eakin will miss the next couple of games, then it’ll be day-to-day after that.”

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews was on the ice yesterday morning in a no-contact jersey.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that forwards Blake Comeau and Jason Robertson both skated before practice yesterday. They are “very doubtful” against Los Angeles. Defenseman John Klingberg is “very doubtful.”

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have put defenseman Olli Juolevi on the IR.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Jake Evans returned to the lineup last night.

Sam Kasan of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes suffered a dislocated left shoulder on Tuesday and has been put on the IR.

He had an MRI that showed no further damage. He won’t require surgery at this time and has started physical therapy.

Hughes will be re-evaluated next week to determine how long he will be out.

Corey Masisak: Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that defenseman Ty Smith could be available for their game on Saturday.

Corey Masisak: Devils coach Ruff said that goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood skated on his own yesterday and added that “It was a great step in the right direction.” Ruff hopes he can join their practices in the next day or two.

Corey Masisak: Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier missed last night’s game is listed as day-to-day. They will see where he’s at today.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that goaltender Semyon Varlamov remains day-to-day. He’s been skating. After today’s skate, they will see where he’s at.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Sens Communications: Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Samuel Morin hasn’t started skating yet and is expected to be out until mid to late November.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Sidney Crosby had a scheduled off day yesterday that was planned: “He had two days in a row off the ice. That was part of his return to play schedule. He is rehabbing off the ice.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Sullivan said that Crosby won’t play on Saturday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman returned to practice yesterday. He’d missed the past couple of practices with a lower-body injury.

Marisa Ingemi: Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie is day-to-day.

NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone doesn’t require surgery on his lower-body injury. His timeline isn’t known yet. Coach Pete DeBoer.

“I would say day to day, but it’s probably in between day to day and week to week. Good news for the most part.”

David Schoen: There is no update on Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez as he is still being evaluated according to coach Pete DeBoer.