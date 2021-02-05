NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Blues, Leafs and Capitals

NHL Injury Updates
Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Jesper Fast is skating and that they hope to get him back in the lineup soon.
Evan Rawal: The Colorado Avalanche have put goaltender Pavel Francouz on the LTIR.
- Mike Chambers: Francouz has been out since January 17th. When players are put on the LTIR they have to miss at least 10 games and over a 24 day period. Francouz has missed nine games already and days.
Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets put goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the IR. He is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Merzlikins was injured at the end of practice on Wednesday.
Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers put forward Filip Chytil on the IR.
Philadelphia Flyers: GM Chuck Fletcher said that last month he had COVID but is recovered now. He was isolated in a hotel while he had it.
Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese said that his shoulder issue had been lingering for a couple of years. Aston-Reese added that it is feeling pretty good right now and he’s eager to return.
Matt Vensel: Penguins defensemen Kris Letang and Mike Matheson both practiced yesterday. Letang has been out since Saturday.
St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Marco Scandella missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott left last night’s game in the first period with a leg injury. He was hit along the boards by Tyler Motte.
Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz, and forwards Conor Sheary and Lars Eller remain day-to-day. Eller is traveling with the team.