NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, Blues, Leafs and Capitals

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Jesper Fast is skating and that they hope to get him back in the lineup soon.

Evan Rawal: The Colorado Avalanche have put goaltender Pavel Francouz on the LTIR.

Mike Chambers: Francouz has been out since January 17th. When players are put on the LTIR they have to miss at least 10 games and over a 24 day period. Francouz has missed nine games already and days.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets put goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on the IR. He is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Merzlikins was injured at the end of practice on Wednesday.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers put forward Filip Chytil on the IR.

Philadelphia Flyers: GM Chuck Fletcher said that last month he had COVID but is recovered now. He was isolated in a hotel while he had it.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese said that his shoulder issue had been lingering for a couple of years. Aston-Reese added that it is feeling pretty good right now and he’s eager to return.

Matt Vensel: Penguins defensemen Kris Letang and Mike Matheson both practiced yesterday. Letang has been out since Saturday.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Marco Scandella missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott left last night’s game in the first period with a leg injury. He was hit along the boards by Tyler Motte.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz, and forwards Conor Sheary and Lars Eller remain day-to-day. Eller is traveling with the team.