NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avs, Oilers, Stars, Panthers, Rangers, Penguins, Leafs, Capitals and More

Sara Civ: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen skated on his own yesterday and will not start Game 1.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that “everyone could be an option” when asked about their team health. Defenseman Ryan Murray is the only player that hasn’t been cleared.

Marc Moser: Avs coach Bednar said that forward Nazem Kadri missed practice with a non-COVID illness but should be ready to go for Game 1.

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse when asked if he’ll be ready for Game 1 tonight: “We’ll see.”

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that defenseman John Klingberg and forward Vladislav Namestnikov will be ready for Game 1 tonight.

David Dwork: Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that “there’s a chance” that defenseman Aaron Ekblad returns to the lineup for Game 1. He was a full participant in yesterday’s practice.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers Radko Gudas on Ekblad returning for the playoffs: “He’s been our leader since game one. He plays the biggest role on our back end and he was a stud the whole season. Obviously it’s gonna be hard for him right away to jump in Game 1, but if anybody can, it’s him.”

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forwards Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello need to declare themselves ready before they are 100 percent in the lineup according to coach Dean Evason.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp will be ready for Game 1.

Dan Rosen: Rangers coach Gerard Gallant hasn’t ruled out forward Tyler Motte for round 1. Gallant said that he hasn’t started skating with the team yet but there is a chance that he could return sometime.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Connor Brown played the last 10 games of the season with a broken wrist.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Jason Zucker are day-to-day and added: “We don’t expect to have them for the first couple of games, I will say that. But their status right now is day to day. We’ll update you guys as we go.”

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that forward Brayden Schenn and defenseman Marco Scandella will be ready for Game 1.

Joe Smith: All Tampa Bay Lightning players including forward Brayden Point are ready to go for Game 1 tonight.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase will be a game-time decision tonight according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Forward Michael Bunting is doubtful for tonight but they expect him back at some point during round one.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat: “I broke the end of my tibia. Luckily there’s no displacement or anything and doesn’t require surgery. It’s a 6-8 week thing.”

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin when asked if he’ll be ready for Game 1: “We’ll see.”