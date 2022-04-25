NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Avs, Wild, Habs, Blues, Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Chip Alexander: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said they are hopeful that Frederik Andersen‘s and Raanta’s injury aren’t serious and that they can return soon. He added: “What are you going to do, cry over it?”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson injured his elbow but return late in the third. Defenseman Cale Makar is fine. Coach Jared Bednar: “All good from a health standpoint.”

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno is expected to be out of COVID protocol for Tuesday. Wild coach Dean Evason said they expect Jordan Greenway, Mats Zuccarello and Matt Dumba to play in at least one of their last three regular season games.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price won’t travel with the team to New York but will be ready for their final game on Friday.

Puck Pedia: St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak was activated from the LTIR. Their cap space is now $290,046.

Jim Thomas: Blues forward Brayden Schenn and defenseman Torey Krug missed yesterday’s game.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin missed his six consecutive game.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they won’t know about the severity of Michael Bunting’s injury until they return home. He felt better yesterday morning, which is a good sign,

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs coach Keefe on giving John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren the night off: “For (Tavares), it’s an opportunity to give him a breather. Liljegren has played a lot of hockey and has had some bumps along the way. He needs the night off.”

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin should start practicing with the team this week.

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights activated forward William Carrier from the LTIR. Their cap space is not $615,001.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin last night’s game with an upper-body injury.