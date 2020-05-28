NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Canadiens, Penguins, and Maple Leafs

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that defenseman Brett Pesce would be close to being able to return when the season gets back underway.

Defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Sami Vatanen, and goaltender James Reimer are ready to return.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that if doctors decide it’s too dangerous for Max Domi to play because he’s diabetic, he won’t play.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins GM Jim Rutherford on injured forward Jake Guentzel: “Jake is going through his rehab. Things are progressing fine. We still have a ways to go before we start playing. We are optimistic that he will be ready to play.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: GM Rutherford said that forward Nick Bjugstad had a setback in his injury rehab. He mentioned surgery and that Bjugstad won’t be available for the playoffs.

Pens Inside Scoop: GM Rutherford said that Dominik Simon is out.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Simon underwent surgery back on April 29th to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Recovery is expected to be six to seven months.

Joshua Kloke: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that when the league resumes forward Ilya Mikheyev and defenseman Jake Muzzin would be 100 percent healthy.