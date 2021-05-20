NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Capitals and Jets

Luke DeCock: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin missed last night’s game.

Luke DeCock: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour had said yesterday “If (Slavin) doesn’t feel right, he’ll let us know.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on injured forward Evgeni Malkin and goaltender Casey DeSmith: “Geno will come on the trip. Casey will not. They did not skate today.”

St. Louis Blues: St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Blues defenseman Justin Faulk left in the third period after taking an illegal hit to the head by Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.

Blues defenseman Bortuzzo left after a hit from Tyson Jost.

Coach Craig Berube didn’t have an update on either player after the game.

Defenseman Vince Dunn could be available for Game 3 on Friday according to Berube.

well kadri just knocked faulk out i’m not even going to post the shot of faulk on the ice pic.twitter.com/dXWXtAUltT — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 20, 2021

“It’s a greasy elbow by Josty there,” Schenn said. “I understand he’s going into the battle, but you’ve got to know how to control your elbows and not get it up into the D-man’s face. One guy (Bortuzzo) is 6-foot-4 and one guy is 6-feet. That’s a pretty gross elbow and it’s tough to lose a guy like (Bortuzzo).

“And a guy like Kadri, the guy can’t control himself. In the playoffs, he’s a repeat offender, bad hits. He’s got a guy in a vulnerable position and picks nothing but the head. We need to focus on Games 3-4 and the league will take care of those guys’ hits.”

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Zach Bogosian was paired with Rasmus Sandin on the third pairing. It looks like he’ll be ready to return from his shoulder injury for Game 1.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on the injury status of Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek.

Pacioretty: “Making progress. I would still term him day to day.”

Nosek: “He’s still being evaluated. No update on his status.”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson was held out of last night’s game for ‘body maintenance.’

Forward Lars Eller missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers were not ready to play in Game 1 last night.