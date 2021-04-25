NHL Injury Updates: Hurricanes, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Senators, Penguins, Blues, Capitals and Jets

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook (lower-body) missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. Defenseman Brady Skjei is still in concussion protocol.

Owen Newkirk: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that Tyler Seguin has been skating and is progressing but isn’t ready to take part in contact drills yet. He’s skating with the team on their road trip.

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Florida Panthers: Forward Noel Acciari is expected to return to the lineup at some point during their games with the Nashville Predators.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Jonathan Drouin wasn’t feeling much better yesterday.

Elliotte Friedman: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray left last night’s game. Goaltender Anton Forsberg was supposed to start last night but was injured pre-game. Marcus Hogberg replaced Murray.

Bruce Garrioch: Forsberg was injured at Rogers Arena before he got dressed.

Ian Mendes: Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Artem Anisimov would have been there emergency goalie last night if something had happened for Hogberg during the games. Smith added: "Arty had the gear on and was ready to go in."

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the game that forward Teddy Blueger is okay. Blueger was a little banged up towards the end of the third period.

St. Louis Blues: Defenseman Colton Parayko left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and his lower-body injury weren’t on the ice for their morning skate.

Scott Billeck: The Winnipeg Jets are being cautious with forward Adam Lowry. He missed last night’s game and there hasn’t been a concussion diagnosis yet.