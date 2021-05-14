NHL Injury Updates: Predators, Devils, Sharks, Lightning, Capitals and Jets

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said that Viktor Arvidsson practiced and is progressing. He’s still day-to-day.

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson had been playing with a broken toe for much of the second half of the season. Severson said that it hasn’t healed properly and has affected the way he skates.

Defenseman Ty Smith had re-aggravated a shoulder injury.

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood missed their last game with a back issue. It locked up on him after Kyle Palmieri collided with him.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau said that for the last eight games or so he had been playing through a high ankle sprain and a groin injury. Marleau said that they had to numb his ankle before games so that he could get through the game. He wasn’t going to come out of the lineup.

Dan Rosen: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won’t talk about his injuries and possibly needing surgery after the season.

“This is the time of year when it’s going to be tough matchups and tough games. You’ve got to battle through it.”

Dan Rosen: Hedman has missed their past couple of games with a lower-body injury.

Dan Rosen: Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh has missed the past couple of games but is feeling good and will be ready for Game 1 on Sunday.

Joe Smith: Lightning coach Jon Cooper when asked about the status of forwards Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos for Game 1: “We hope so. They’re looking good right now. Signs are pointing to them being in the lineup. Hope they will be.”

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green doesn’t think that forward Elias Pettersson will be able to return to the lineup this season.

“He’s been pushing hard to get back. I’m not going to get into the specifics of the injury right now.”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson said that he’ll be ready to return to the lineup on Saturday for Game 1.

Forward T.J. Oshie missed their final regular season game with a lower-body injury. He skated yesterday but they aren’t sure on his status for Game 1 yet.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice on Nikolaj Ehlers.