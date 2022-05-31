NHL Injury Updates: Raanta, Jarvis, Lindgren, Spurgeon, Zuccarello and Brossoit

Raanta leaves in the second

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Amalie Benjamin: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour if Raanta would have been able to play in the third round had they won last night: “No. No chance. He’s going to get checked out tomorrow. He would have been out probably – I don’t know for sure, but he didn’t look too good walking out of here, or limping.”

Seth Jarvis leaves early

Dan Rosen: Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis left after taking a big hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Ryan Lindgren playing through an ankle injury

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren briefly left last night’s game. It’s believed that he’s been playing through a high ankle sprain that he suffered before the playoffs started.

Two Wild players have core muscle surgery

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon had core muscle surgery and should have full strength back in six weeks. Believe he has been bothered by the issue since before the Winter Classic.

Wild forward Mats Zuccarello is having a similar/same surgery as Spurgeon and is expected to have the same recovery timetable. He also had a fracture in his leg that will heal with rest.

Golden Knights Brossoit had hip surgery

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit

“You mentioned Vegas there a second ago. Laurent Brossoit, goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights, has had surgery. We can report it is his hip. While there are fingers crossed, they’re hoping that Brossoit will be available for the start of the season.

We think of Robin Lehner, he underwent shoulder surgery as well. So a lot of people in Vegas crossing their fingers about their netminders in Vegas come next season.”