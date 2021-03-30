NHL Injury Updates: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Avs, Wings, Panthers, Senators, Penguins, Sharks and Golden Knights

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was back on the ice practicing.

Matt Porter: Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller hasn’t been ruled out for Tuesday night by coach Bruce Cassidy.

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (upper-body) isn’t expected back this week. He’s only been able to play in four periods since March 5th. He hasn’t been able to practice yet.

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato on Jack Eichel: “I don’t have an update on Jack (Eichel). I spoke to him a couple days ago, did not get into details with him because he is going through rehab. … He said he felt good, was feeling better. I don’t think and believe it would be season-ending.”

“I know we’re all working to get him back. Do not have a timetable on it as of today. … We’re hopeful, but we think he’ll be back at some point.”

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Vincent Trocheck practicing: “We’re still waiting. I guess he had some tests this morning, and I haven’t heard the results.”

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is still considered day-to-day. There was no new update.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (lower-body) was on the ice.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Bobby Ryan and his upper-body injury are day-to-day.

Florida Panthers: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has had surgery to repair a left leg fracture and is expected to be out for 12 weeks.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators’ goaltender Matt Murray was back on the ice.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators coach D.J. Smith said they will take their time with Murray.

Murray Pam: The Senators activated forward Artem Anisimov from the IR.

Dan Kingerski: The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Jason Zucker off the IR and played Evgeni Malkin on the LTIR retroactive to March 16th.

Wes Crosby: Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry left for unknown reasons after the first period.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forward Matt Nieto (lower-body) hasn’t progressed after skating recently. He is likely out this week and could be eyeing next week.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo practiced in a no-contact jersey.

David Schoen: Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that Pietrangelo remains day-to-day.