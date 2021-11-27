NHL Injury Updates: Rask, Sabres, Avs, Stars, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Capitals and More

Matt Porter: Goaltender Tuukka Rask will start skating five times a week beginning next week according to ESPN’s Sean McDonagh. Rask hopes to start playing in January, and hopes to sign with the Bruins.

Sabres PR: Buffalo Sabres injury updates:

Goaltender Craig Anderson is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Forward Drake Caggiula is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Forward Alex Tuch is month-to-month with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres : Sabres coach Don Granato on Anderson: “We didn’t feel he would be out this long and it has lingered, so there is concern with respect to that, definitely.”

Adrian Dater: Not 100 per cent official yet but it’s looking like Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram will return to the lineup today.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby returned the lineup last night to back up Jake Oettinger.

Detroit Red Wings: Coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Joe Veleno is questionable for tonight. He’s listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers: Forward Anthony Duclair missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason on Mats Zuccarello left last night’s game early but should be good for Sunday. Evason: “He could have came back and played in this game. But not what’s the point. It’s just precautionary.”

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said that forward Derick Brassard is out a week to 10 days with a “lower-body strain.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Coach Mike Smith said that forward Bryan Rust is having a lower-body injury evaluated.

Chris Pinkert of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues forward David Perron left last night’s game with an upper-body injury. In the first period, he took a hit from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe along the boards. He skated off on his own.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Jonathan Dahlin isn’t ready to rejoin the lineup just yet.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said that forward Calle Jarnkrok isn’t travelling with the team on their road trip and is “still being evaluated.

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Erik Cernak wasn’t ready to go last night but is a possibility for Sunday.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase missed last night’s game.

Mike McIntrye: Winnipeg Jets forward Paul Stastny returned to the lineup after missing the past eight games with a bone bruise on his foot.

Samantha Pell: Washiginton Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz (upper-body) and Conor Sheary (upper-body) missed last night’s game.