NHL Injury Updates: Red Wings, Hurricanes, Panthers, Kings, Senators, Sharks, Blues and Maple Leafs

Helene St. James: Forward Tyler Bertuzzi will travel the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since January. He is skating but won’t be practicing with the team. It will be at least a week before he starts practicing.

Ansar Khan: Forward Bobby Ryan and Sam Gagner missed last night’s game and are day-to-day. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier was on the ice yesterday and will practice with the team today. He is getting closer to returning.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Petr Mrazek is still day-to-day. He played an AHL game and will return with the Hurricanes back to Raleigh.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville on injured Patric Hornqvist and Aleksander Barkov: “Barky and Hornqvist will be back, I’m gonna say by Satutday. We’ll see about tomorrow, that’s a possibility. Horny we’re looking at Saturday, Barky is questionable for tomorrow.”

Lisa Dillman: Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan said the Tobias Bjornfot is doubtful for tonight.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray was activated off the IR before last night’s game but didn’t dress.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators forward Colin White left in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Matt Vensel: The Pittsburgh Penguins activated forward Brandon Tanev from the IR.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner yesterday on Dylan Gambrell‘s injury: “he’s not practicing today, questionable tmw: “Just a comfort thing. He’s going to try tomorrow morning…I hope Gambrell is healthy enough to play. I want to keep some semblance of the lines we have right now moving forward, at least tomorrow.”

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that forward Ivan Barbashev is a possibility for Friday night. Defenseman Colton Parayko didn’t travel with the team.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Berube said that defenseman Vince Dunn should be good to go tonight.

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has been skating for three weeks. His timeline to return to the lineup is between the start of the playoffs and mid-May.

“This has caused some head-scratching around the NHL given the fact that we know that the Lightning have enormous salary cap issues. The NHL has had multiple conversations with the Lightning and the NHL has no issues. ”

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Frederik Andersen is progressing well according to his follow up appointment. He won’t rejoin the team on their road trip. They will reassess next week.