NHL Injury Updates: Red Wings, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Blues, Canucks and Golden Knights

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said that forward Bobby Ryan is questionable for tonight’s game.

Arthur Staple: New York Islanders forward Anders Lee is on the LTIR retroactive to March 11th.

“1 — He’s not coming back during the regular season.

2 — #Isles can now use his $7-million cap hit to add to their NHL roster.”

Arthur Staple : Lee is out a minimum of 10 games or 24 days. thinks that Lee will be out for the rest of the regular season. If the Islanders take advantage of the added LTIR space by adding someone, it would be almost impossible for them to get back under the salary cap if Lee returned before the playoffs.

Cap Friendly: The Islanders Salary Pool relief is now at $13 million. They are already using $5,444,167 of it. They have $7,343,333 available.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is eligible to come off the IR whenever he deems himself ready. He’s been out a week.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said he didn’t have an update on goaltender Matt Murray.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators coach Smith on goaltender Marcus Hogberg: “is starting to do a lot better. We’re expecting in the next little bit he’ll be ready to go.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on forward Jaden Schwartz: “making great progress. I’ll know more tomorrow on him for Wednesday. He practiced with us today, he was on a line and he looked good.”

Forward Robert Thomas skated yesterday with the extra players and might be able to join their full practice today.

Jeremy Rutherford: Berube on forward Jacob De la Rose, who skated with the team yesterday: “looked fine, probably available to play if we needed him.”

Berube on defenseman Colton Parayko: “has not skated yet. Making progress has not skated yet.”

Berube said he wasn’t sure how MacKenzie MacEachern was injured. He has an upper-body injury and is on the IR.

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson isn’t on their four-game road trip. Forwards Tyler Motte and Antoine Roussel are traveling with team.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner returned to practice yesterday for the first time in over a month. He is likely at least a week away from returning to the lineup.

David Schoen: Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson missed last night’s game.