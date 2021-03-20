NHL Injury Updates: Red Wings, Senators, Wild, Penguins, Leafs, and Canucks

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings are calling Jonathan Bernier day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

“Right now it’s day to day,” Blashill said. “I don’t know if that stretches into a week or weeks. It’s all based on the healing process. I can’t tell you how long that is going to be. “He’s been evaluated and I would just say it’s one of those injuries that could heal quickly, could take longer. We’re just not sure.”

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said on TSN 1200 that goaltender Joey Daccord season is likely over.

Goaltender Matt Murray is out week-to-week.

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg will need to go on a conditioning stint and they are hopeful that he’ll be ready for the end of the month.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matthew Dumba is doubtful for today according to coach Dean Evason.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Dumba left Thursday’s game with what looks like a serious-looking leg injury.

“You guys all saw it; it doesn’t look good.”

Matt Dumba catches an edge and flies into the boards. Needed help off the ice. Scary #mnwild pic.twitter.com/Z3HQwADzmp — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 19, 2021

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Evgeni Malkin is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Josh Yohe: Sullivan said that “there’s a strong possibility” that Malkin will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins Jason Zucker has started skating again. Both Jared McCann and Mark Friedman took part in a full practice yesterday.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds returned to the lineup last night.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell returned as Frederik Andersen‘s backup.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen has been dealing with a nagging lower-body for a while now and is just trying to play through it.

“I’m not really where I want to be obviously,” Andersen told reporters on a post-practice Zoom call Thursday. “I think I’m working towards just getting to as good as possible. But I think everyone goes through a season where you’ll have something going on. It’s just a matter of how well you can manage it and play through it, and you try to do the best you can to play as well as you can.”

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson could be out for four weeks with a lower-body (ankle) injury.