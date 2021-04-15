NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Avs, Stars, Canadiens and Senators

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres announce that Jack Eichel is done for the season.

“Sabres captain Jack Eichel will miss the remainder of the season due to a herniated disc in his neck.

Eichel is expected to be healthy and ready to play at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Joonas Donskoi missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that Joe Pavelski was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Dallas Stars: Statement from GM Jim Nill on goaltender Ben Bishop and forward Alexander Radulov.

“It has been determined that Bishop will not return to play this season, allowing him time to continue his rehabilitation and return to full health for the 2021-22 season.

Radulov will require surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The surgery will force will to miss the remainder of the season. He is expected to be fully recovered for the 2021-22 season.”

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot took part in his first practice since March 10th when he fractured his right hand.

Sens Communication: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Jacob Bernard-Docker will make his NHL debut.