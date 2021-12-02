NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Kraken, Leafs and Canucks

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt will return to the lineup tonight according to coach Don Granato.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson traveled with the team and is skating on his own. Coach Granato didn’t have any other updates.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres forward Alex Tuch is traveling and practicing with the team. He’s wearing a no-contact jersey when on the ice.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that defenseman Calvin de Haan missed practice yesterday with a sore lower back. He’s traveling with the team and it’s not known if he’ll be in the lineup tonight.

Colorado Avalanche: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Colorado Eagles: The Avs have assigned Pavel Francouz to the AHL for a long-term conditioning stint.

Andy Graziano: New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson (sprained knee) and defenseman Ryan Pulock (broken foot) remain out.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow left after taking a Keith Yandle shot that deflected up his stick and off his face. If shattered his face shield.

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee left last night’s game with an apparent shoulder or collarbone injury.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers forward Kevin Hayes returned to the lineup last night.

Giana Han: Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis will “lay low” for a week after getting some treatment according to GM Chuck Fletcher. He’s still listed as week-to-week but he is making some progress.

Giana Han: Flyers GM Fletcher said the forward Derick Brassard has “a bit of a hip issue.” He was feeling a lower-body tweak when skating yesterday and they are hopeful that he’s just day-to-day.

Seattle Kraken PR: The Kraken have placed Calle Jarnkrok and Chris Driedger on the IR.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll has a mild injury and missed last night’s game. Goaltender Michael Hutchinson was recalled. To make room they had to put on Ondrej Kase on the IR retroactive to last week.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs Kase and Ilya Mikheyev were on the ice yesterday for the Leafs morning skate.

Rick Dhaliwal: The agent for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Travis Hamonic: “Everything indicated Travis was going to Montreal but he got sick, bad flu. Travis will travel to US in future 100%, he does not miss any more games if he is healthy”