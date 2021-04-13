NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Canes, Avs, Stars, Canadiens, Devils, Penguins, Sharks, Leafs, Lightning, Golden Knights, and Jets

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that forward Jack Eichel is still going to be out for a while. They still hope that he’ll be able to return at some point this season. Eichel has progressed and he has been talking with Eichel.

Paul Hamilton: Eichel has recently been at the doctor’s and there has been some improvement. They hope but aren’t sure if he’ll be able to return this season.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that Teuvo Teravainen has been skating and is improving. They don’t have a timetable on when he could return to the lineup.

Evan Rawal: Newly acquired defenseman Patrik Nemeth is coming back from an upper-body injury. Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said last Friday that he may be an option tomorrow.

Rick Sadowski: Avs GM Joe Sakic said the goaltender Pavel Francouz will be out for the remainder of the year. He had hip surgery.

Mike Chambers: When asked if Erik Johnson is out with an arm injury, Avs GM Sakic would only say upper-body. Sakic did say there is a chance Johnson could return late in the playoffs.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said they are waiting for the results of Andrej Sekera‘s MRI.

Saad Yousuf: Stars GM Nill said that Tyler Seguin is about two weeks away from returning to the lineup.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said that they don’t expect forward Brendan Gallagher to return before the start of the playoffs. Bergevin didn’t have an update on goaltender Carey Price and his lower-body injury.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that there is a good chance that forward Nico Hischier plays tonight.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall didn’t have an injury update on forward Frederik Gaudreau, who was injured on Sunday night.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins GM Hextall believes that forward Evgeni Malkin will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

Josh Getzoff: Penguins GM Hextall doesn’t think that Brandon Tanev will be able to return before the start of the playoffs.

Kasperi Kapanen is likely 10 to 14 days away from being able to return.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed last night’s game. They are looking at him returning later this week when their road trip starts.

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning activated forward Mitchell Stephens from the LTIR.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on the status of Frederik Andersen: “The situation with Fred has not changed. Our main ambition with Fred now, patience and making sure he’s at 100% is the key for us.”

SinBin.vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights put forward Ryan Reaves on the IR.

David Schoen: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon: “Ryan Reaves will be a little bit longer term than Kolesar will be.”

Cap Friendly: The Winnipeg Jets have moved defenseman Nathan Beaulieu to the LTIR.