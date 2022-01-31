NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Wild, Canadiens, Senators, Penguins, and Sharks

Brian Koziol: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said they pulled Casey Mittelstadt as a precaution. He’ll be day-to-day.

Jourdon LaBarber: Sabres forward Tage Thompson wasn’t able to play yesterday. He was injured in the first period of Saturday’s game. He has been a game-time decision.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray practiced in a regular jersey yesterday. Forward Darren Helm was wearing a no-contact jersey.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that he wants goaltender Mike Smith to get a full practice in before he gets a start. He won’t play today.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie won’t be in the lineup tonight either. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be in the lineup on Wednesday either.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price was on the ice for 15 minutes yesterday and was ‘practicing’ with more intensity than on Saturday.

Renaud Lavoie : Price thinks that he’ll know in the next two weeks if he’ll be able to come back.

Renaud Lavoie: Price said that he's anxious about the next couple of weeks and adds that if he has another setback, he'll restart the rehab process.

NHL.com: Canadiens defenseman David Savard will be out for eight weeks with a right ankle injury.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forwards Connor Brown and Colin White, and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev all practiced yesterday in no-contact jerseys.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Danton Heinen, who was a late scratch yesterday: “Danton came out after warmups with an upper-body injury. He’s being evaluated right now.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that defenseman Mario Ferraro is getting some dental work done and that his injury is pretty “serious.”