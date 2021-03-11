NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Predators, Rangers, Sharks and Golden Knights

John Vogl of The Athletic: Jack Eichel is going to be out a least a week with an upper-body injury but there is some talk that he could be out much longer.

“Jack went back to Buffalo early, still being assessed,” coach Ralph Krueger said from Wells Fargo Center. “He’ll be out minimum a week. We have an upper-body situation that needs some deeper analysis before we decide further.”

Eichel has been dealing with an upper-body issue since training camp.

John Vogl: Eichel has left town as he’s looking for another opinion.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on goaltender Petr Mrazek: “I mean, we’re on track. It’s just we were hoping that it would have been a little quicker. So I … don’t have an update other than we were hoping to see him a couple weeks ago and it didn’t happen.”

Cory Lavalette: Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen was getting close skating but then he “doesn’t feel ready” and added that he’s “still a ways away.”

Forward Brock McGinn is okay after taking the elbow from Dante Fabbro.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach said that he is ahead of schedule. They are going to be smart with his injured wrist as they have the long-term in mind.

ESPN 102.5: Nashville Predators Matt Duchene on being out for three to five weeks: “There’s a chance it’s on the short end of that … I’m feeling good and I’m doing whatever I can to get back out there as soon as possible.”

Rick Capriniello of The Athletic: New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin returned to practice after being away from the team for the past two and a half weeks. He won’t play tonight.

“So as far as I’m concerned he’s here and just getting ready to play. To me, he’s all-in and ready go to. He’s been off the ice for a while, so we’ve got to get him game-ready.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl practiced yesterday but it’s not known if he’ll be ready to return on Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights: Goaltender Robin Lehner is on a conditioning loan with the Henderson Silver Knights and practiced with the team.