NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Stars, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have placed defenseman Henri Jokiharju on the IR.

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that John Klingberg is day-to-day and missed last night’s game. They hope he’s able to return in their next game or two.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin is still not ready to return.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Seth Rorabaugh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Bryan Rust on the IR.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Sidney Crosby skated yesterday morning and is progressing.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after the game that it’s too early to say the severity of Nikita Kucherov’s injury. They know more when they get back to Tampa. The Lightning play on Tuesday and then not again until Saturday.

Tom Gulitti: Lightning coach Cooper said that defenseman Jan Rutta will also be evaluated when they get home. He left in the second period.

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek will miss at least two weeks with a groin injury.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Auston Matthews is progressing well. There is not an exact date for his return but things appear to be good.

Elliotte Friedman: Have heard that Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty could be out for approximately six weeks. They are still waiting for more info on Mark Stone.

Vegas Golden Knights: Coach Pete DeBoer said that Pacioretty is week-to-week, and Stone is day-to-day. They hope to have Nicolas Roy, Brett Howden and Will Carrier back at practice on Monday. Mattias Janmark is still on the COVID protocol list.