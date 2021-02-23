NHL Injury Updates: Senators, Penguins, Sharks, Blues, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights

Bruce Garrioch: It appears that Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will be able to return to the lineup tonight.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jared McCann will travel with the team this week.

Mike DeFabo: Penguins defenseman Juuso Riikola was a full participant in a contact jersey for practice yesterday. He is still on the LTIR.

Josh Getzloff: Riikola has missed the past 12 games with an upper-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that they could get Radim Simek back for Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights.

He could have played last night but it was decided to give him a few more days of practice and get back to 100 percent.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Boughner said that defenseman Erik Karlsson won’t be ready to return until Saturday at the earliest.

Forward Dylan Gambrell missed last night’s game but could be ready for Thursday.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube and Tyler Bozak yesterday: “We’ll see after practice today how he felt and we’ll go off of that. Hopefully he doesn’t have any issues and he feels good, then he can get more of a practice tomorrow and keep building off that, and we’ll see where he’s at in a couple days.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Bozak has been out since January 26th after a hit from Golden Knights Mark Stone.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Berube on Carl Gunnarsson (lower-body): “He’s going to be out a while. We’ll re-evaluate tomorrow.”

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues Brayden Schenn on Gunnarsson: “It’s horrible. He’s in a lot of pain. That’s a guy that’s laid it on the line for this organization for a long time. He’s a hell of a teammate and a good guy. The guy is an absolute warrior, so it’s tough to see …”

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin has a broken bone in his face. It’s not known how long he’ll be out for. He’ll be wearing a full face shield when he returns.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs forwards Zach Hyman and Joe Thornton missed last night’s game and are day-to-day.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe goaltender Jack Campbell is “progressing really well.” There isn’t an exact timeline when Campbell could return but it’s looking like next week is a possibility.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner didn’t travel with the team.