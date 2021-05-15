NHL Injury Updates: Stars, Panthers, Penguins, Blues, Lightning, Canucks, Golden Knights, Capitals and Jets

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill on Roope Hintz‘s groin injury: “a small chunk of bone attached to the adductor pulled away where the adductor tendon attaches to the pelvis area.”

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville on forward Patric Hornqvist: “He’s more than ready to go.”

Jameson Olive: Panthers forward Sam Bennett after practicing yesterday: “I feel great. I’m ready to go.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry missed their final regular-season game with an upper-body injury. Jarry did say that he felt good and “I feel like I’m ready to go, ready to play.”

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on if forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Vince Dunn will be read for Game 1: “It’s a possibility they could be. That’s still up in the air right now, but they are improving.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov said he’s feeling real good and hopes to be able to return to the lineup for Game 1.

Kucherov said he pulled his groin in Game 1 last year that ended up causing his hip problem.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green on injured Elias Pettersson: “I’m not going to get into the specifics of the injury itself right now. There’s a time and place for that probably at the end of the season. I’m under the understanding that he’s going to be fine.”

Pettersson is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves was practicing and wearing a fourth-line jersey.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (lower-body) skated again but the team still says that he is out.

Defenseman Michal Kempny is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said there are no concerns about injuries to Paul Stastny and Pierre-Luc Dubois. They will be in the lineup for game one.