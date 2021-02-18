NHL Injury Updates: Wild, Rangers, Sharks, Canucks and Jets

NHL injury updates
Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that they would be getting defenseman Jared Spurgeon and Ian Cole, and forwards Nick Bonino and Nico Sturm back in the lineup tonight.
Brad Hunt and maybe a few other guys will be cleared later this week and will join the Wild on their road trip.
Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that Artemi Panarin and K’Andre Miller will return to the lineup tonight.
Larry Brooks: Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba will be out for four to six weeks with a broken thumb.
Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman Jack Johnson practiced yesterday for the first time in about three weeks.
Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek is on the IR with an upper-body injury. He took two big hits from Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault.
Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks will have a better idea of how long Tyler Motte will be out for next week as they hope to get a timeline for his injury.
Justin Bailey won’t need surgery on his separated shoulder.
TSN: The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Pierre-Luc Dubois on the IR. Coach Paul Maurice several days ago.
“I’ll tell you exactly what happened,” Maurice said Sunday. “The game ended, he went in to get some minor treatment, not on an injury, the normal feel-good. Left the rink feeling good. Came back out the next day, got on the ice and something wasn’t right. So we were just hoping it was going to loosen up. We call it a mechanism of injury.
“There wasn’t necessarily an event that bothered him that he came to the bench sore. It’s just something that wasn’t right. When he got out on the ice we looked at it, we got a little bit of a problem. “We’re not sure exactly how long it’s going to be. It might be a couple days, it might be a few more days than that.”