NHL Injury Updates: Wild, Rangers, Sharks, Canucks and Jets

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that they would be getting defenseman Jared Spurgeon and Ian Cole, and forwards Nick Bonino and Nico Sturm back in the lineup tonight.

Brad Hunt and maybe a few other guys will be cleared later this week and will join the Wild on their road trip.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach David Quinn said that Artemi Panarin and K’Andre Miller will return to the lineup tonight.

Larry Brooks: Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba will be out for four to six weeks with a broken thumb.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers defenseman Jack Johnson practiced yesterday for the first time in about three weeks.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek is on the IR with an upper-body injury. He took two big hits from Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks will have a better idea of how long Tyler Motte will be out for next week as they hope to get a timeline for his injury.

Justin Bailey won’t need surgery on his separated shoulder.

TSN: The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Pierre-Luc Dubois on the IR. Coach Paul Maurice several days ago.