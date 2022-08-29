Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Here at NHL Rumors, we wrap up some of the summer moves that we liked and some we simply did not like at all. Again, these are fast, early impressions. Just when we thought we were done, we got pulled back in!

Anyway, let us end this once and for all with some best and worst of team like and no like.

NHL Like And No Like – The Whole Enchilada

Let’s fire up the masses a bit here and bring a little heat too. First, let us start with the worst. Sorry Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders fans.

So, the New York Islanders actually appear poised to head into the 2022-23 season with the current roster basically. Lou Lamoriello’s misses are well documented, especially with Nazem Kadri. How did we all get that one so wrong? I guess sometimes the old guard just does it their way.

That cost the New York Islanders again. Losing out on Johnny Gaudreau was one thing but this was another. Adding yet another defensive defenseman in Alexander Romanov for the 13th pick was not even the worst part.

One expected a few other moves but the veteran group who averages just over 30 years old is being brought back one more time for better or for worse. Noah Dobson might have to lead this team in points if Mathew Barzal has another year like last season.

Again, Cliff Fletcher appears torn by “Fall Hard For Bedard” while feeling the pressure of getting the Philadelphia Flyerscloser to a playoff spot. What happened this offseason in the “City Of Brotherly Love” could be best described as I don’t know or what the bleep.

What Fletcher did and did not do in Minnesota is well documented. He did leave that Wild team in a considerable state of disarray. Philadelphia almost has the same chaotic look now. After not being able to unload James van Riemsdyk’s deal, bringing in John Tortorella, and acquiring Anthony DeAngelo, the Flyers have become the darlings of the basement by some pundits for the Metropolitan Division.

This has all the makings of being Fletcher’s last year in Philadelphia. Who even knows if the General Manager lasts the season. There is one bright side. It will not be dull. No one can ever say that about the Flyers. Let’s check into the nice column.

The expansion season for the Seattle Kraken did not go all that great. It was pretty much a disaster for Ron Francis and company. Now, while the 2022 summer was not perfect, the Kraken did make some calculated moves that could pay off a little faster.

The first thing that caught our eye was not the Andre Burakovsky signing. That jury is still out. No, it would be the trade for Oliver Bjorkstrand. When Columbus signed Johnny Gaudreau, they had to free up cap space, Francis saw an avenue and attacked. A duo of middling picks sent Bjorkstrand to Seattle.

Seattle got a forward with 30-30 potential and under a team-friendly deal ($5.4 million for four years). Also, the Kraken were gifted the chance to draft Shane Wright as he fell to fourth at the draft. He was believed to be if not the best player of the 2022 NHL Draft damn close.

There is still work to be done but at least the Kraken do appear to be a good deal more active in improving their team.

The idea that Rob Blake took a big swing with Kevin Fiala is a good thing especially for the Los Angeles Kings. Fiala is a much needed burst of speed with improving hands and play-making ability.

The cost was a first-round pick and Brock Faber but it was worth it. Blake was able to sign the former Minnesota Wildwinger to a seven-year deal. If that was not enough, Blake was able to extend Adrian Kempe for four more years. Furthermore, the Kings were able to sign pretty much who they wanted to keep.

Los Angeles upped their outlook and expectations for this season.

Training camps and preseason are just a few weeks away…thanks for reading!