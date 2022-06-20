NHL News: Vitali Kravtsov, Coyotes Can Negotiate with Tempe and Predators Stake Being Sold

Drury on Vitali Kravtsov

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury on forward Vitali Kravtsov: “I don’t think we’ve ever wavered from our stance of, he’s an all-world talent. He does a lot of things on the ice that a lot of people can’t… Like everyone else, your play dictates where you end up. But we’re certainly glad to have him back in the mix.”

Coyotes can negotiate with the City of Tempe for a new arena

CP on TSN: The Arizona Coyotes had an eight-hour meeting with the Tempe City Council and have gained approval to negotiate for a new arena close to the downtown.

“This isn’t just here, this is the term sheet, here’s a number,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said. “It’s all of that has already been put on the table. It’s a continuation of that analysis on behalf of the city and us addressing any of the specific topics there.”

They are looking at a 46-acre lot for a new arena, entertainment district and residential units. Cost to build is nearing $2 billion.

“It’s going to be privately financed,” he said. “We’ll be putting up the capital. We would be very excited about creating the first privately financed entertainment district in the history of Arizona

Minority stake in the Predators to change hands

Nashville Predators: Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is buying Predators Chairman Herb Fritch’s minority stake in the Nashville Predators.

The deal will go through over the next few months and within the next few years Haslam will become the majority owner through some other transactions.

President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry:

“From the time our ownership group, made up of day one season ticket holders, gathered together in 2007 to purchase and guarantee the franchise’s future in Nashville, the goal has been to ensure that stewardship of the team is in strong local hands. The pending addition of Governor Haslam to the ownership group solidifies that local stewardship for years to come, with the shared philosophy for making SMASHVILLE the most unique sports market in our league and country as our players and coaches compete for the Stanley Cup each season. We are excited and appreciative that he has agreed to join the ownership team.”