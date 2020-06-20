NHL News: 11 Players Test Positive, Including Auston Matthews and Three Lightning Players

NHL PR: Statement from the NHL

“Since NHL Clubs were permitted to open their training facilities on June 8, all Players entering these facilities for voluntary training have been subject to mandatory testing for COVID-19. Through today, in excess of 200 Players have undergone multiple testing. A total of 11 of these Players have tested positive. All Players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols. The NHL will provide a weekly update on the number of tests administered to Players and the results of those tests. The League will not be providing information on the identity of the Players or their Clubs.”

Diana Nerhos of the Tampa Bay Times: The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that three players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lightning closed Amalie Arena.

“Those players have been self-isolated following CDC protocols and are asymptomatic other than a few cases of low-grade fever,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement. “Those who have been in contact with these individuals have been notified.”

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: Two sources have said that Toronto Maple Leafs Austin Matthews has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine in Arizona.

Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen had been staying with Matthews is no longer in Arizona.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs statement.

“Per the National Hockey League protocol with respect to COVID-19, the Toronto Maple Leafs will not be commenting on reports surrounds testing for any of the club’s players or staff. A person’s medical information in this regard is private. The club will defer to the NHL’s policy on handling the disclosure of positive tests results, in that the league will provide updates on a regular basis with aggregate totals of the numbers of tests conducted and number of positive tests reported without disclosing either the identities of affected clubs or players.”

Bob McKenzie: “We don’t yet know the TBD terms/conditions of Phase Three (training camp) and Four (playing games in Hub cities), but they would presumably be much more protective of players/staff. Phase Four will likely be a fully-locked down bubble environment.”