NHL News: Hurricanes, Red Wings, Blackhawks, Senators, Lightning, Kraken and Ducks

Ryan Dzingel re-signs with the Hurricanes

Canes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $150,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.

Robert Hagg signs with the Red Wings

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one year contract with an $800,000 cap hit.

Buddy Robinson signs with the Blackhawks

Puck Pedia: The Chicago Blackhawks officially sign forward Buddy Robinson to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $475,000 in the minors.

Jayce Hawryluk signs with the Senators

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $170,000 in the minors.

Trevor Carrick signs with the Lightning

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

Michal Kempny signs with the Kraken

Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year deal with a $750,000 cap hit.

The Seattle Kraken have signed Michal Kempny to a one-year, $750K deal. Actually, we really like this signing! There were only a few good defensemen on the FA market and Kempny was one of them in our eyes. Low risk-high reward for Seattle. But there is a big question of course… pic.twitter.com/sIIgXYe8BF — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 24, 2022

Isac Lundestrom re-signs with the Ducks

Elliotte Friedman: The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed Isac Lundestrom to a two year contract with an AAV of $1.8 million.