NHL News: Hurricanes, Red Wings, Blackhawks, Senators, Lightning, Kraken and Ducks

Ryan Dzingel re-signs with the Hurricanes
Canes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a one-year, two-way contract.
He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $150,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.
Robert Hagg signs with the Red Wings
Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one year contract with an $800,000 cap hit.
Buddy Robinson signs with the Blackhawks
Puck Pedia: The Chicago Blackhawks officially sign forward Buddy Robinson to a one-year, two-way deal.
He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $475,000 in the minors.
Jayce Hawryluk signs with the Senators
Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way deal.
He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $170,000 in the minors.
Trevor Carrick signs with the Lightning
Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.
He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.
Michal Kempny signs with the Kraken
Puck Pedia: The Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year deal with a $750,000 cap hit.
The Seattle Kraken have signed Michal Kempny to a one-year, $750K deal. Actually, we really like this signing! There were only a few good defensemen on the FA market and Kempny was one of them in our eyes. Low risk-high reward for Seattle. But there is a big question of course… pic.twitter.com/sIIgXYe8BF
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 24, 2022
Isac Lundestrom re-signs with the Ducks
Elliotte Friedman: The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed Isac Lundestrom to a two year contract with an AAV of $1.8 million.
The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed Isac Lundestrom to a two-year deal with an AAV of $1.8M. Lundestrom proved in the last season he’s legit NHLer and will be a 3rd liner at worst very likely. Maybe the Ducks should play him in a bit easier role to make him even better. pic.twitter.com/Unqco68jnF
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 25, 2022