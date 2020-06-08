NHL News: 16 Teams Opening Up This Week … Fehr On Phase 3/4 Protocols and Players Speaking Up

Just over half of the teams will open facilities this week

Darren Dreger: 16 of the 31 teams plan on opening their facilities to players this week for small groups.

TSN: Frank Seravalli reported last week that six of the seven Canadian teams plan on opening at some point this week.

Still work to on protocols for Phase 3 and 4

TSN: NHL executive director Donald Fehr said there is still lots of work to do on getting the protocols in place for Phase 3 and Phase 4. There are lots of details and questions that need to be worked out.

“They want to make sure they understand what the plan is and why it is that way,” he said. “They want assurance that not only have the maximum efforts been made to keep them safe, but they don’t want to inadvertently take something back to their families. “And they want to make sure they have enough time to get back, to train, to get ready so that when the game starts, leading to the eventual awarding of the Cup, that there’ll be real games that will be as intense as you would like.”

NHL executive director is proud of players who are speaking up

TSN: Over 100 NHL players have made social media comments about racism and the protests that are going on. NHL executive director Donald Fehr on players who are making comments on it.