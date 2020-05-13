NHL News: 2020 NHL Hall of Fame, Coyotes, Canadiens, and a Draft Decision Should Be Soon

2020 NHL Hall of Fame

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be announced on June 24th. The induction date was scheduled for November 16th, which could be changed.

“Now, as for this year’s class? It’s worth a reminder that Jerome Iginla is a first-year eligible player that jumps off the list. And of course, you have a long list of players who have been passed over over the years from (Daniel) Alfredsson, to (Alex) Mogilny, to Kevin Lowe, to Doug Wilson to Sergei Gonchar. That is for Bob McKenzie and the selection committee to figure that out next month.”

Coyotes lose their president and CEO

Craig Morgan of The Athletic: Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Ahron Cohen, who had been with the team for five years, CEO since 2018, is no longer with the team. The Coyotes have improved in multiple business areas since Cohen took over.

Owner Alex Meruelo bought 95 percent of the team less than a year ago. Speculation from the business side of things has been there since his purchase.

Canadiens sign 2018 draft pick

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have signed 2018 third-round draft pick Cameron Hillis to a three-year entry-level deal.

Draft decision should be soon

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: A decision regarding the 2020 NHL draft is nearing. The League wants to hold the draft before the season is complete, and there is a good chance that it happens.

After the Board of Governor’s meeting, they said they’d give teams a month’s notice to prepare for the draft.

“Everybody is preparing like it’s going to be held next month,” a league executive told this newspaper Tuesday morning. “You’ve got to be ready in any case, but lists are being finalized and teams are getting prepared to go because you’ve got to be prepared for it to happen one or another.”

The lottery format and what to do with traded conditional draft picks are two areas that need to be addressed.